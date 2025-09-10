Stephen Colbert Calls Assassinated Firebrand Charlie Kirk ‘a Prominent Right-Wing Activist’ in Pre-Taped Message Condemning ‘Political Violence’

CBS’ left-wing late-night host Stephen Colbert, calling assassinated conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk “a prominent right-wing activist,” condemned his murder, sent condolences to Kirk’s family, and said “I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences.”

“Good evening, everybody. After our scripts for tonight’s show were finished, we learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was killed at a speaking engagement in Utah,” Colbert said looking into the camera during the pre-tapped statement. “Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones.

“I am old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come. And now, ladies and gentlemen, the show that we had prepared for you.”

Colbert, a constant criticism of President Donald Trump and who in April begged the “Deep State” to stop Trump, concluded his scripted message and teed up the previously taped episode.

Kirk was shot Wednesday during the question and answer portion of an event he was hosting at Utah Valley University. He was surrounded by spectators when a bullet hit him in the neck. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.

FBI director Kash Patel said a suspect that was in custody in connection with Kirk’s assassination had been interrogated and released. As of this writing, Kirk’s killer is still at large.