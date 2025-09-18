Rob Schneider Slams Claim Jimmy Kimmel Removal Is a ‘Free Speech’ Matter: ‘Bulls**t,’ Kimmel ‘Got His Ass Canned for Spreading Dangerous Lies’

Comedian-actor Rob Schneider said it’s “bullshit” that fellow comedian Mike Birbiglia claimed Jimmy Kimmel getting pulled from the air is a “free speech” matter, adding that the left-wing TV host “got his ass canned for SPREADING DANGEROUS LIES” about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“I CALL BULLSH#T on Mike Berblablaglia saying it was about FREE SPEECH!” Schneider declared in a Thursday X post. “Jimmy Kimmel got his ass canned for SPREADING DANGEROUS LIES saying Charlie Kirk was MURDERED by a MAGA Republican when it was in fact another cold blooded Lunatic Leftist.”

“THIS KIMMEL LIE put Disney/ABC license to Broadcast in Jeopardy, (truthfully it was only a warning from the FCC Chairman) but EVERY AFFILIATE ON NEXSTAR (ALL 240 OF THEM) said ENOUGH OF JIMMY and PULLED HIS SHOW OFF THEIR CHANNELS!” Schneider continued.

“THANK YOU, NEXSTAR!! Free speech is NOT FREE FROM CONSEQUENCES!” the actor added.

Schneider went on to remind his readers that “Jimmy Kimmel said during Covid, that UNVACCINATED PEOPLE SHOULD NOT GET TREATED IN HOSPITALS, and leave them to DIE in the CORRIDOR, ‘GOODBYE WEEZY!'”

“Where was MIKE BERBLABLAGLIA THEN?! He was cowardly SILENT!” Schneider proclaimed.

“And people asked me, would I take over for Jimmy Kimmel in his show?! YES, and I would GIVE EVERY CENT to the children of Charlie and Erika Kirk!” he added.

“But I prefer going back on the number 1 comedy show in the world, TONY HINCHCLIFFE’S SHOW!” Schneider exclaimed.

As Breitbart News reported, ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar announced they are pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! from all of their stations due to the television host’s shocking comments about Kirk’s assassination, in which he falsely stated the assassin may have been part of the “MAGA gang,” among other concerning remarks.

Kimmel’s “comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” Nexstar said, stressing the company’s desire to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

As for Mike Birbiglia, he spread false claims that Kimmel being pulled from the air is a matter of free speech.

“If you’re a comedian and you don’t call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air — don’t bother spouting off about free speech anymore,” Birbiglia fearmongered.

Notably, Kirk assassin suspect Tyler Robinson is not a part of “MAGA,” as he left behind a message for his transgender roommate and partner, admitting to shooting the Turning Point USA founder, adding, “I had enough of his hatred.”

This comes after leftists spent years falsely labeling Kirk, like many in the conservative space, terms like “fascist” — among other pejoratives — fueling anger among left-wing radicals.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.