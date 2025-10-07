Franklin Graham: Netflix Pushing ‘An Ungodly and Dangerous Agenda on Our Children and Grandchildren’

Netflix is pushing an “ungodly and dangerous agenda on our children and grandchildren,” Christian evangelist Franklin Graham said in response to the backlash against Netflix following various children’s shows repeatedly showing inappropriate LGBT+ scenes.

“I hope Netflix gets the message!” Graham began, citing a report from Breitbart News indicating that Netflix’s shares slumped last week, ending their week with their biggest decline since April 4.

“Their stock prices dropped again last week with the biggest decline since April. Breitbart News reported, ‘Netflix has been struggling as it chooses to stream animated programs that expose small children to homosexuality, gay kisses, and a little boy in a dress prancing around for his gay dads,'” Graham said, noting that membership also slipped after one creator “smeared Charlie Kirk following his murder.”

“Now @ElonMusk is calling them out for featuring a transgender character in a cartoon rated for children as young as 7! He’s urging people to end their Netflix subscriptions, posting: ‘Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,'” Graham continued, concluding that he is “right.”

“This type of content is pushing an ungodly and dangerous agenda on our children and grandchildren,” Graham warned. “Say No!”

Indeed, Netflix has come under fire in recent weeks for its blatant push of the radical LGBT+ agenda on children. The now-cancelled cartoon series Dead End: Paranormal Park, for instance, includes a transgender story line, and the creator of the show smeared the Turning Point USA founder — who was publicly murdered last month — as a “Nazi.”

In another instance, Netflix’s children’s show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, featured a lesbian kiss scene, prompting many more subscribers to ask how it could possibly be acceptable in a show for children.

It does not end there, either. The show Ada Twist, Scientist even dropped a gay marriage and same-sex kiss into season four’s eleventh episode, titled Blue River Wedding.

Elon Musk is among those urging subscribers to drop their subscriptions to Netflix for the sake of their childrens’ health.

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” he wrote, urging, “Protect your kids. Cancel Netflix.”