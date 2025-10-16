Nolte: Pro-Terrorist ‘One Battle After Another’ Projected to Lose $100M (It’s Probably More)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s amoral and pro-violence One Battle After Another is projected to lose $100 million, reports the far-left Variety.

But, as Thomas Jefferson once said, the math ain’t mathin’:

“‘One Battle After Another’… struggled to break out despite being hailed as a generational masterpiece. Though the global haul of $140 million is impressive… ‘One Battle’ requires roughly $300 million to break even,” writes Variety.

Then Variety fails to show its work…

“That’s because Warner Bros. spent more than $130 million on production and $70 million on promotional efforts, and ticket sales are typically split 50-50 between studios and theater operators,” the report adds. “Meanwhile DiCaprio typically gets first-dollar gross on his movies, meaning he gets a percentage of box office revenues before the studio recoups any costs.”

Looks like whoever does math at Variety attended public school.

If your movie, as Variety claims, cost $200 million to produce and market, the theaters take 50 percent off the top, and let’s say DiCaprio takes another three percent off the top, how do you break even at $300 million?

You don’t, dummies.

If you hope to recoup your $200 million investment and only half the theatrical gross comes home to you, you need to gross at least $400 million, and…

That doesn’t take into account what DiCaprio lops off the top…

It also doesn’t take into account that studios lie all the time about how much their movies cost, so add at least another $25 million to the budget, which brings you to $450 million break even.

So…

If this pro-terrorist remake of the 1915 racist masterpiece Birth of a Nation tops out at $200 million worldwide, which it will be lucky to do, and it cost $225 million, then we’re looking at a loss of $125 million plus the loss of DiCaprio’s cut.

What I’d like to know is why this movie cost something like $150 million to produce. There are no large set pieces. In fact, the opening terrorist raid on an ICE facility looks cheaper than cheap. There’s no big CGI moments. The movie is set in the present day, so I’m sure the locations required little set dressing. The big action finale takes place in the desert and doesn’t involve more than a few people and their vehicles.

Okay, you spend $50 million on salaries for DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, director Paul Thomas Anderson, and others… Where did the rest of that money go?

Maybe they laundered $50 million to their terrorist friends in Antifa? Hey, I’m just asking questions.

One Battle After Another encourages violence against ICE, encourages smuggling illegal aliens into America (because they don’t steal Hollywood jobs), and treats one race (whites) as inferior, evil, and dangerous and the other races as superior. In some spots it’s entertaining. In others, it’s dull and self-indulgent. But it is pure pro-violence propaganda, and deserves to fail.

Further, if this country ever normalizes, Battle deserves its place in infamy beside Birth of a Nation and Triumph of the Will.

