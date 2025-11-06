Nolte: GLAAD Claims Nearly Half of TV’s 489 Gay Characters Got Canceled

According to the far-left fascists at GLAAD, of the 489 LGBTUVWXYZ characters currently on TV, 41 percent will disappear due to their shows being cancelled.

Naturally, GLAAD presents this as a bad thing.

Wait! There are only 489 queer characters on TV? Out of how many total characters—500? Because it seems like everyone on TV is gay these days … which is why I don’t watch TV. I can relate to Al Bundy. Gal Bundy, not so much.

Anyway, cue the whining…

“This year’s study counts 489 LGBTQ characters across scripted primetime broadcast, cable, and streaming originals—a remarkable leap from just 47 characters in the first edition [20 years ago],” reads the report. “However, while this year’s study marks an increase after two years of decline, it remains far below the 2021-2022 record high [of 637].”

“The number of transgender characters on television has slightly increased from last year, but only four trans characters appear on series that have been officially renewed,} the report adds. “At a time when less than 30% of Americans say they know a trans person, the industry could be a critical part of shaping the narrative about trans people as disinformation and anti-trans rhetoric reach new highs in our politics and culture.”

“Over 200 (41%) of the LGBTQ characters counted this year will not be returning due to series cancellations, endings, or limited series format. Beloved series with strong queer ensembles like Heartstopper, Harlem, and Elite will not air further seasons.”

Sounds like the market at work. Sound like our culture is finally healing after being force-fed a Woketard Sandwich for the last decade.

From my limited viewing experience of modern TV, the problem with these queer characters is not that they are queer, it is that their sexuality is their whole identity, which makes them dull, unappealing, narcissistic, and impossible to relate to. Plus, whether they are willing to admit to it or not, same-sex intimacy makes almost everyone uncomfortable. Most TV viewers don’t want to watch that stuff, and these awkward same-sex moments undermine the immersive experience, or the escapism, depending on the program.

Queer people should have their own TV shows, no question. But please leave the rest of us out of it. Here’s what I mean… The report warns that a “concerning number of transgender-inclusive series that were canceled or otherwise ended, including groundbreaking titles like 9-1-1: Lone Star, Kaos, and Clean Slate.”

They put a transsexual in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

What the hell did they expect other than cancellation?

Try as they might for a full decade, and they tried as hard as they possibly could, Hollywood’s propaganda push to normalize queer (and woke) throughout mainstream culture has failed. Unless you are queer, the whole idea violates your human nature, something basic in all of us. You want to be gay, go be gay. No one’s saying you can’t be gay. No one’s saying TV and movies should not be produced for all people, including gay people. The rest of us will tolerate it, but since we’re not born that way, we can’t accept or endorse it.

In a free country, we can still change the channel, and if anyone cares about “representation” and “being seen,” you can sure as hell bet there aren’t 489 Christian Trump voters on TV. So let’s call that “representation” talking point what it is—a big, fat lie.

I swear Netflix could increase its subscriber base by millions if it simply created a vertical that assured viewers of “No Gay Stuff.”

