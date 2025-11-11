Former Porn Star Jenna Jameson: I’m ‘Helping Others Find Jesus’ After ‘Decades of Being Known for My Body and Sin’

Former porn star Jenna Jameson says she is “getting baptized and helping others find Jesus” after years of being known for her “body and sin.”

“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” Jameson wrote in a Sunday Instagram post.

Watch Below:

In the video, captioned, “Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it,” Jameson pulled out a cross necklace as she mouthed the words “switching sides,” apparently in reference to switching from adult film to a new, religiously-centered life.

As Breitbart News reported, Jameson has been an ex-porn star for some time, during which she has expressed conservative sentiments, which included blasting pro-abortion Democrats in 2019 over their stance on killing unborn children, saying that anyone who supports “this evil” is “damned.”

In 2017, Jameson called out “the liberals behind the bunny” at Playboy Magazine after it was the only publication in the White House briefing room to defend CNN amid its very fake news scandal.

“I am being loud and proud about my walk with Jesus Christ. Proclaiming my love for him is opening so many people’s eyes to the fact that they are not irredeemable,” Jameson told New York Post on Monday.

Notably, Jameson converted to Judaism in 2015, but has since evidently converted to Christianity, and has shared several photos of herself wearing a cross necklace to her Instagram account over the past week.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.