Comedian Jeff Dye Flees California for Texas: ‘Gavin Newsom Scares the Sh*t Out of Me,’ ‘Those Fires Were a Wake-Up Call’

Comedian Jeff Dye is the latest Hollywood celebrity to flee the state of California. He says it is because of the Democrat leadership destroying the state.

Appearing on the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dye announced that he has bought a home in Texas after becoming highly alarmed at the actions of California’s radical, left-wing, Democrat Governor, Gavin Newsom.

“I’m kind of in this kind of LA thing, and I could be guilty of being a victim of what I’m absorbing in my algorithm. But Gavin Newsom scares the shit out of me and I don’t want to be a part of it,” the Wedding Year cast member said.

Dye added that the failed response to the Pacific Palisades fire was also a factor in his decision to leave California.

“Those fires were quite a wake-up call,” he continued. “Even if, you know, whatever you believe about the fires, the way it was dealt with was pretty scary.”

It was recently reported that since the fire occurred, very few residents have been given permits to rebuild their homes.

The fire swept through California in January, but now, almost a year later, less than ten percent of homeowners have been given permits to begin rebuilding on their lots, Bloomberg reported.

Dye also ridiculed those Hollywood leftists who loudly claimed they would move out of the U.S.A.– but haven’t left — if Donald Trump became president again.

“They go, ‘I’m going to move.’ They make those kind of threats,” Dye scoffed.

When Rogan noted that some actually have, Dye replied that he “respects” Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres for sticking to their word and actually moving away from the U.S.A.

O’Donnell moved to Ireland early this year while DeGeneres left the U.S. for England in 2024.

Still, Dye also pointed out that leaving the country might mean they also lost their vote if they renounced their citizenship.

“But at least they left. Hundreds of celebrities said they would leave and didn’t,” he said.

Dye is far from the only member of Hollywood’s entertainment community to flee La La Land.

The trend has been clear for years as celebrities have opted to leave L.A., and many even left California altogether.

Entertainers including Mark Wallberg, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Sheryl Crow, Dean Cain, Robert Davi, Nikki Sixx, Rob Schneider, Scott Baio, and Sean Patrick Flanery left years ago.

This year, Ryan Gosling and his wife Eva Mendes were the latest to leave L.A. for a quieter, more sane home in the U.K.

In October, A-Lister George Clooney explained that he and his wife left Hollywood for a farm in France where they felt more comfortable raising their kids.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco also joined the exodus and purchased a ranch in Thousand Oaks, California.

