Singer D4vd Is A Suspect In Death of 15-Year-Old Found In Trunk, LAPD Source Says

Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has reportedly been identified as a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found on September 8 in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd.

D4vd (pronounced “David”) has not been charged with a crime, but was named a suspect in connection to the teen’s body being found in the trunk of a Tesla he owns that was impounded at a Hollywood tow lot, a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) source told NBC News.

The source, who reportedly has direct knowledge of the investigation, added that the “Romantic Homicide” singer has not been cooperative.

Rivas Hernandez — who went missing last year — most likely died in the spring, and D4vd is believed to have helped dismember and dispose of the teen’s body, the LAPD source said.

As Breitbart News reported, the LAPD discovered a dead body inside the impounded Tesla registered to D4vd after responding to reports of “foul odor” at the Los Angeles lot on September 8.

The body was later identified as Rivas Hernandez, with the medical examiner’s office saying the body “was found severely decomposed.”

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found,” officials said at the time.

It remains unclear why the singer’s car was impounded.

News of the grim discovery prompted fans to unearth a music video released by D4vd earlier this year, which featured a body being placed in a car trunk months before the body was found in his vehicle.

In the music video for D4vd’s song, “One More Dance,” the singer is seen covered in blood as he drags his own body along the ground, before putting it into the trunk of a car.

Moreover, D4vd has also reportedly created an unreleased song in which he mentioned the name “Celeste” twice.

Police have since raided a Hollywood Hills home where D4vd had been staying and seized “several items of evidence,” New York Post reported late September.

Rivas Hernandez’s mother, meanwhile, told TMZ that her daughter had been dating someone named “David,” and several images have been found of the singer with a young woman who bears a strong resemblance to the teen.

Purported screenshots of old messages on D4vd’s Discord fan server also reportedly revealed that he was rumored to be have been dating a teenager named “Celeste” years before Rivas Hernandez was found dead.

