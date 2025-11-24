Watch: Kevin Spacey Slams The Telegraph for Its ‘Knowingly Misleading Headline’ that He’s Homeless

The entertainment media exploded on Wednesday with news that actor Kevin Spacey is living a life of “homelessness.” But this weekend, Spacey has spoken out to knock those rumors down and is scolding the media for running with misleading headlines “for clicks.”

Last week, a long interview with Spacey was published by the UK Telegraph with a headline blaring, “Kevin Spacey interview: Homeless, cancelled and crooning in Cyprus.”

The paper’s characterization of journalist Mick Brown’s interview was instantly picked up by the greater media milieu with nearly every media outlet reporting that Spacey is homeless.

The story seemed to make perfect sense. After all, Spacey himself has said that nearly all his income is “going out” in the wake of millions he now owes thanks to a series of devastating sexual harassment lawsuits.

Last year, Spacey broke down in tears during an interview with Piers Morgan as he talked of the “millions” he owes in legal debt from battling #MeToo and sexual assault allegations in court. And with the financial bleeding still ongoing, Spacey told The Telegraph last week that he no longer has a specific permanent home right now.

“You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was,” Spacey said. “Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.”

As noted, these answers drove the media to their “homeless” headlines.

But now, Spacey is lashing out and saying that he isn’t actually homeless, is not living in desperate straights, but simply hasn’t bought a new home after selling everything off to fund his legal battles.

Spacey took to social media to clear up the story.

“Hi everyone. I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media, if I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else,” he started out.

“But in light of recent articles claiming I am homeless, I feel the need to respond. Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days offering me a place to stay or have just asked if I am OK,” he continued.

He then went on to blame The Telegraph for taking his words out of context.

And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity full stop. But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am, indeed, homeless in the colloquial sense. In my conversation with Mick Brown, the wonderful journalist who wrote the story that was in The Telegraph where this rumor first began, I said I was basically living in hotels and airbanbs, and going where the work is just as I did when I first started out in this business. I’ve been working nearly non-stop this entire year and for that, I have so much to be grateful for. And there are many people, as we all know, who are, indeed, actually living on the streets or in their cars, or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them. But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them. Nor was I attempting to say that I was. Which is why it was a shame that The Telegraph chose to undermine the work of their own journalist by selling him out with a knowingly misleading headline for the sake of clicks.

He ended his address to the world with thanks, saying, “But I will now let you go back to your lives. Thank you just for paying attention for just a few minutes, and for indulging me, and for all the kindness that you’ve shown me. Thank you, see you soon.”

In the end, Spacey is telling fans that he is doing fine and that he hasn’t bought a house because he is chasing his opportunities and has no real need for a permanent residence right now.

