Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Rages at Melania and ‘F**k Ass’ Donald Trump While Begging for LGBTQ Fundraiser Donations

Reality TV star and drag queen Wyn Wiley, also known as Pattie Gonia, raged at First Lady Melania Trump in a bizarre video rant in which he solicited the public for donations “diverse-led outdoor non-profits” while he backpacks 100 miles clad in women’s attire.

“Melania, babe, how’s your Christmas? Looks like you’re having a lot of fun,” Gonia said, before playing short a C-SPAN clip of the First Lady attending a White House Christmas event.

Watch Below:

“It also looks like you couldn’t have gotten out of there fast enough,” the drag queen snarked. “Were you late for your private jet to take you and your fuck ass husband back to Mar-a-Lago?”

“So, anyways, I found the perfect gift for you this holiday season!” Gonia sneered, adding, “That is to donate to my fundraiser where I am backpacking 100 miles in drag to raise $1 million for — wait for it, you’re gonna love this — eight diverse-led outdoor non-profits.”

In continuing to address Melania Trump, the drag queen jeered, “I’m sure that, not only you are gonna love these organizations, but your husband is too, because he personally slashed the grants that these organizations normally receive.”

“And they do really scary work like DEI work and environment work,” Gonia added.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star went on to sarcastically urge the First Lady to donate to his charity.

“Don’t worry, you can donate from anywhere, even Florida with just the click of a button,” he said.

“This is gonna make the perfect gift to go underneath your Christmas tree, right next to all the other gifts that you and your husband have given America,” Gonia added.

As Breitbart News reported, Gonia, who was named one of National Geographic‘s “2024 travelers of the year,” recently teamed up with Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright to host a climate change activism television series featuring their “unforgettable BFF road trip along the West Coast.”

In May, he also celebrated a group of LGBTQ activist climbers unfurling a massive transgender flag on the famous El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.