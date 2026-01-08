ABC Hits Jimmy Kimmel with Major Budget Cuts

ABC has reportedly hit Jimmy Kimmel with major budget cuts, telling the left-wing TV host to reduce the number of musical performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to just two per week, which is down from one per broadcast and a 60 percent reduction.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! music producer Jim Pitt has been informing staff of the slashed performances, but has provided no reason for them, according to a report by the Daily Beast.

Now, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is the only show that still features the nightly performances from its full musical performance roster, the outlet noted.

Notably, Kimmel’s budget cuts come after the left-wing television host was briefly suspended for his shocking remarks about the assassination of conservative icon and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Less than one week after Kirk’s murder, Kimmel took to his show to tell millions of grieving Americans that one of them had likely killed the man for whom they were mourning.

As Breitbart News reported, Kimmel ghoulishly stated that Kirk’s assassin may have been part of the “MAGA gang” and mocked President Donald Trump’s responses to the free speech martyr’s assassination, which included ordering American flags flown at half-staff.

ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar later pulled Kimmel from all of their stations, with Nexstar deeming his comments “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” and stressing its desire to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Days later, Disney and ABC caved to the pressure from boycotts and left-wing backlash, announcing that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be returning to the air. Nexstar ultimately followed suit.

The following month, Kimmel said he didn’t see what the “problem” was with his comments, and bizarrely blamed “right-wing media networks” for the backlash he received.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.