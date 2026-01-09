Comedian John Mulaney Postpones Minneapolis Shows, Claims City Too ‘Unsafe’ for Fans

Comedian John Mulaney issued a fearmongering diatribe announcing he is postponing his Minneapolis shows, claiming the city is too “unsafe” for fans and that he doesn’t want to “put anyone at risk.”

“To everyone in Minneapolis: My shows at the Armory this weekend will be postponed,” Mulaney declared in a Thursday night X post.

“What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking,” the comedian continued, in stark reference to the news of an ICE agent fatally shooting a woman who the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said had “weaponized her vehicle” on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

“I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience,” Mulaney added.

The former Saturday Night Live writer went on to say, “Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe.”

“I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed,” he said. “I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk.”

The comedian and actor had been set to appear in Minneapolis on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Mulaney added that he will honor tickets for this weekend’s canceled shows for three other dates in April, and told his fans to reach out to their points of purchase or Ticketmaster for refunds.

As Breitbart News reported, a throng of left-wing Hollywood celebrities have jumped to social media to accuse the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of “murder” in the wake of the death of a Minnesota anti-ICE activist.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.