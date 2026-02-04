‘Deadpool’ Star Rob Delaney Pushes for Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries to Be ‘Swept Aside’: ‘Thanks for Absolutely Nothing’

Far-left actor Rob Delaney is not happy with Democrat Congressional leadership and took aim at both Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and insisted that they need to be removed because they aren’t left-wing enough.

Schumer pushed out a social media barrage claiming that Democrats want “commonsense reform for ICE.”

The Deadpool 2 actor, though, was unhappy that Schumer is not pushing to defund and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Reform is not enough for the radical leftist actor.

Delaney replied on his BlueSky account blasting both Democrat Party leaders and calling for them to be ousted.

“Schumer doing us a favor here. Making it crystal clear he will not help us. We ignore or rationalize his message at our peril. He, Jeffries et al must be swept aside on the path to power. Thanks for absolutely nothing Chuck,” the C-List actor wrote.

Delaney is just another one of the radical Hollywood set who is on the warpath against the agency tasked with deporting criminal illegal migrants guilty of crimes such as drug dealing, drunk driving, rape, child sexual abuse, and even murder.

For just a few examples, Anti-American late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, for one, bragged last week about taking his entire family out to an Anti-ICE riot in L.A.

A-list actor Matt Damon was seen wearing a pro-illegal alien button on his jacket during his recent movie premiere.

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes were wearing the buttons on the red carpet during Sunday’s award show were wearing the same pin at this year’s Golden Globes.

And at the premiere of his latest film at the Sundance Film Festival, actor Ethan Hawke insisted he can no longer speak his mind about politics in public as he spoke his mind in public to a Variety reporter late last month.

