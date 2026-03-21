Scream 7 star Ethan Embry took to the leftist echo chamber platform BlueSky on Friday to Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and to call for his removal from party leadership.

Embry jumped to BlueSky on Friday morning to call for an end to Schumer’s influence, writing, “Dems only chance of taking the senate relies on the removal of Schumer.”

Dems only chance of taking the senate relies on the removal of Schumer. — Ethan Embry (@ethanembry.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 8:05 AM

In a later post, he added that the Republicans are “refusing” to implement “simple constitutional requirements for law enforcement.”

“Republicans refuse to implement simple constitutional requirements for law enforcement, and Dems are letting them control the public narrative,” he wrote, adding, “We can’t talk about the broken system without facing the severe flaws of “our own” leadership.”

Republicans refuse to implement simple constitutional requirements for law enforcement,

and Dems are letting them control the public narrative.

We can’t talk about the broken system without facing the severe flaws of “our own” leadership. — Ethan Embry (@ethanembry.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 8:47 AM

And when one of his left-wing fans insisted that ICE is “unpopular,” Embry replied that only liberals think that.

“Unfortunately that’s not the public narrative as a whole. That’s the one we are exposed to, but the dominant narrative being pushed and received and heard is that Dems refuse to fund ICE. The reasons are widespread dependent on severity of ideology, but this is not hitting the GOP,” he replied.

Unfortunately that’s not the public narrative as a whole. That’s the one we are exposed to, but the dominant narrative being pushed and received and heard is that Dems refuse to fund ICE. The reasons are widespread dependent on severity of ideology, but this is not hitting the GOP. — Ethan Embry (@ethanembry.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 9:01 AM

Embry is right, of course. Only left-wingers, deep in their BlueSky bubble, think everyone hates ICE and Donald Trump. These bubble-dwelling, ostriches are unaware that hundreds of millions of Americans support Trump and ICE both.

Indeed, last June, Embry reminded his fans that 78 million Americans voted for Trump.

“78,000,000 fucking idiots in America brought us here,” Embry exclaimed, referring to President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election.

Embry has also repeatedly attacked Trump and his immigration policies.

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