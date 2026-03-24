Watch: Jane Fonda, Senator Elizabeth Warren Declare Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger an ‘Abuse of Power’

Radical left-wing actress Jane Fonda teamed with extremist Democrat Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for a badly staged video to lambast the proposed merger between media giants Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Paramount Skydance came out as the top bidder after streaming giant Netflix bowed out of its multibillion-dollar failed effort to buy the Warners studios. So, Hollywood’s focus is now landing on this deal. And they are worried.

The Paramount deal is just entering into its phase of jumping through the regulatory hoops it will need to get approval, but at least one of those hoops was successfully jumped last month.

But the Hollywood left is furious over the deal.

Enter Sen. Warren and Fonda with their new video too rail against the proposed purchase. The pair started their video with a badly scripted and delivered back-and-forth about having “something in common” before introducing their topic of opposing “big media mergers” that are “bad for this country.”

“Look we get these giant companies coming together, what it’s gonna mean is we only have one decision maker then for what movies get made, what shows get produced, and we’re gonna see higher prices for all of our consumers,” Warren droned on.

“And loss of jobs,” “Hanoi” Jane added.

“Oh, you got it,” Warren replied before going on to attack Donald Trump.

“And to make matters worse,” Fonda exclaimed,” the Trump administration has used the recent mergers to get political concessions from corporations. Including news organizations. That’s corruption. That’s abuse of power and an attack on our freedoms.”

“Yeah, the government’s review of any deal,” Warren interjected, “needs to be based only on the law and the facts, not on who sucked up the most to Donald Trump. And in this case all of these giant bidders and an anti-monopoly nightmare that would mean higher prices and fewer options for consumers, and, like you said, will put a lot of workers at risk.”

“Especially when you have a tyrant in office, “Commie Jane replied.

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