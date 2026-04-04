A man charged with trespassing on Rapper Nicki Minaj’s property was swiftly released by Los Angeles authorities.

Minaj’s security team reported that a man had entered the “Starships” singer’s property on Monday morning. The intruder was still present when LAPD officers arrived.

Officers found suspect Leland Adams wandering around Minaj’s mansion on Monday and refusing orders to exit the property, according to TMZ.

Adams, 36, was arrested and charged, but according to The Neighborhood Talk, he was immediately released after being booked.

The suspect was reportedly seen on surveillance video sporting a long beard and dressed in a gray tracksuit.

Minaj was not at home during the incident.

The rap mogul has become a prime target by hateful left-wingers after she recently became outspoken about her support for President Donald Trump. But Minaj has been unrelenting in her support, despite a growing number of attacks.

In fact, she recently said that she does not understand how anyone who claims to be a Christian can vote for the Democrat Party.

“Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool,” she wrote in a social media post in February. “They’re showing people that it’s ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel about you. The veil is lifted. No morals. No integrity. It’s not enough for them to have an opinion, they’ve escalated to physical intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time.”

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