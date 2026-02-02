‘The Hunger Games’ Star Billy Porter Attacks Nicki Minaj Over Trump Support: ‘F**k Her’

Actor Billy Porter attacked rap megastar Nicki Minaj over her support for President Donald Trump, repeatedly declaring, “Fuck her.”

“Fuck her,” Porter said after being asked about Minaj and her support for President Trump during an interview on the red carpet at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles, California, on Friday.

“Fuck her,” the Cinderella star reiterated. “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

“Fuuuuck herrrr,” Porter added for a third time, in an exaggerated hiss.

Porter, who has joined the cast of the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is also known for going on tirades over his left-wing political views.

Last summer, the Pose actor — who, during the 2024 election said he wanted Kamala Harris to go even “further” on the transgender agenda and wanted the news media to censor Trump’s opposition to sex-change procedures for children — attacked the United States as a “racist” country that he claims is just like “Nazi Germany.”

As for Minaj, she has been increasingly outspoken about political issues in recent months, praising President Trump for intervening and taking the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists “seriously,” and blasting California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over his stance on making children transgender.

Those sentiments were followed by the “Super Bass” singer appearing at Turning Point USA’s America Fest conference in December, where she elaborated on her views onstage and announced she is speaking out politically because she “got tired of being pushed around,” adding, “I’m not going to back down ever again.”

Minaj also said that being able to speak at AmericaFest was more important than any concert she has ever performed anywhere in the world, because slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s organization is “a direct link between young people and God.”

Last month, the “Starships” singer called for disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon to be thrown in jail after he and his film crew joined a group of anti-ICE agitators who stormed into a Minnesota church during service where they chanted “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” and “ICE out.”

Last week, Minaj appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit, where she promoted the president’s new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program and proclaimed, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.”

