Nolte: Disney Wipes Out 8% of Flailing Marvel’s Workforce

The Disney Grooming Syndicate laid off around 1,000 staffers this week, including a whopping eight percent of the staff at its flailing Marvel division. It’s specifically where the Marvel layoffs occurred that I find interesting…

“[N]early the entire Academy Award-winning visual development team at Marvel Studios is being let go,” reports Financial Express:

Those hurt in the process include artists, illustrators, character designers, environment designers, and other technical specialists behind the look of iconic Marvel film and TV productions ranging from The Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy to Daredevil.

What will remain, then? “Only a small team will be retained from there to oversee the hiring of artists on a project-by-project basis,” the report says. “Some visual development artists are expected to switch from full-time roles to serving as outside contractors moving forward, according to Deadline.”

Disney wiped out pretty much all of Marvel’s visual effects division for what I assume are two reasons. The first is that one of the biggest complaints about Marvel of late has been lousy visual effects. That’s not something you can blame the team for. By all accounts, they faced impossible deadlines and last-minute creative changes. The second reason is that…

Marvel’s output has declined alongside its box-office fortunes and humiliating streaming numbers on Disney+. What had been a production unit that released two and sometimes three feature films a year, along with numerous (lousy) TV shows, has slowed considerably.

Diminishing box office returns, mixed with indifference from casual moviegoers and a once-fervent fanbase, can be directly attributed to the Woke Virus that feminized and queered a can-do-no-wrong blockbuster franchise that racked up one global hit after another over two decades.

The only reason Marvel is decreasing its output is the backlash. Since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Marvel movies have been met with a shrug, while its streaming shows are outright rejected. Only the Deadpool and Spider-Man franchises have thrived, but Deadpool is left over from 20th Century Fox and Spider-Man is produced primarily by Sony. What’s more, rather than embrace obnoxious feminism and go queer, both of those franchises stayed true to themselves during the Woke Terror.

And so, there will have been nearly an 18-month gap between Marvel feature films when Avengers: Doomsday hits screens this December. Then another full year will pass before Marvel returns to the big screen with Avengers: Secret Wars in December of 2027.

From there, Marvel has nothing firmly scheduled, other than Black Panther 3 sometime in 2028.

Marvel is struggling, output is decreasing, people are being let go…

And those people are losing their jobs for only one reason: Marvel sucks now, and Marvel sucks because the groomers at Disney went woke.