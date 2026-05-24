‘Virgin River’ Actor Stewart McLean Went Missing, Found Dead — Police Are Investigating as a Homicide

Missing Canadian actor Stewart McLean’s remains were identified Friday just 24-hours after it was announced he was possibly a victim of homicide.

PEOPLE reports Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) distributed a media release seen by the outlet asserting McLean’s remains were located in the Lions Bay area of British Columbia.

The 45-year-old, also known as Stew McLean, had last been seen at his residence in Lions Bay – a community just north of Vancouver – last week.

The Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police (Squamish RCMP) subsequently received a missing person report for McLean on Monday, May 18, the Canadian Press sets out.

“As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said in a press statement.

“We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean,” his statement continued.

The press release said the police department and its partners had been working to find actor McLean — who appeared on series such as Virgin River and Murder in a Small Town – “from the onset of the missing persons investigation.”

It is believed McLean’s disappearance was “an isolated incident.”

McLean’s talent agency, Lucas Talent Inc. shared commiserations about him on Facebook. “He was always such a pleasure to deal with – dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny!” read part of the message.

“Many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew’s family and with our agency, and every message says the same thing: what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed.”