‘The View’ Host Defends California Slow Vote Counting amid Democrat’s Comeback Win: ‘It Does Take a Long Time to Be Right’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin insists there is no vote fraud in California and is defending the Democrat-run state for “doing it right” despite its habit of taking weeks to count votes when nearly every other state in the union can get it done on Election night, or the day after.

Californians went to the polls last Tuesday for the state’s primary elections to determine who would be on the ballot in the general election in November. But now, almost a full week later, officials are still “finding” votes and the counting continues.

But The View’s Hostin says it’s all good. After co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that people tend to distrust elections where vote counting goes on for weeks if not months, Hostin claimed that she “feels the exact opposite,” Mediaite reported.

“I think if someone is taking their time to count the votes, I think if someone is looking at every single thing,” she blathered on, “because in California, it’s the most populous state. We all know that. And they actually have signature verification. They look at every single signature. And if those signatures do not match what they have on file, they then go back to the person and they say, ‘Was this you?’ And so, it does take a long time to be right, to do it well.”

Griffin was a bit taken aback by Hostin’s wild opinion.

“Why can Florida do it right in one night, though?” she asked.

“I don’t think you can do it when you have 23 million registered voters. It’s just not possible!” Hostin blared, completely ignoring that California used to be like every other state and had its elections mostly wrapped up on Election night or soon thereafter.

Hostin also recently said that America is a “failed experiment” and said she is embarrassed to be an American.

“At this point, I am embarrassed at our government. I’m embarrassed, at our lack of healthcare. I’m embarrassed on the assault, on the press. I’m embarrassed of our Congress. I’m embarrassed by the criminal felon president that is in the Oval Office, that has a UFC cage on the White House lawn. I’m embarrassed about all of those things. And I’m also embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe. I don’t think that many Americans understand that we are part of a wonderful global community. And when you look at our allies, our allies are now giving us a one-star rating as a country. I’m conflicted, about this country because I feel that it is, at this point, a failed experiment, quite frankly. I am also discouraged by how this country is viewed by the rest of the world.”

She followed that up saying that America “at this point is failing.”

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