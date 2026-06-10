Cardi B Rages at ‘DISGUSTING’ Karmelo Anthony Guilty Verdict: ‘Not Justice, Trying to Make an Example!!!’

Rapper Cardi B is decrying the mere 35-year prison sentence handed down to convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony and attacking the court for a sentence she thinks is somehow undeserved and only imposed to “make an example” of the killer teen.

The Wet Ass Pussy rapper was infuriated when the Texas teen was convicted of murdering white football player Austin Metcalf, 17, during a school track meet back in April of 2025 by stabbing him in the chest with a large knife that Anthony, who is black, had brought to school in a gym bag.

The rapper jumped to her social media and railed, “Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!”

The Kamala Harris 2024 surrogate made this declaration only a few days after thrilling the NBA Finals half time audience in New York City.

On Tuesday, Anthony, now 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after the jury found him guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. He will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

His guilty verdict has become another rally cry for left-wing, racebaiters who are using the incident to mount protests and accuse the country of being “racist.”

But the family of the victim sees the sentence is a different light. They feel a mere 35 years in prison is a joke and that Anthony should at least have gotten life in prison.

“You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years behind bars. You can consider yourself lucky because I’ve been sentenced to a lifetime without my so,” Metcalf’s mother,” told her son’s convicted murderer.

Many of those responding to Cardi B’s X post agree with the Metcalf family. The sentence is far too light, and Cardi B is a fool.

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