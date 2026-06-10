Aaron Sorkin Makes Mark Zuckerberg a ‘Free Speech’ Boogeyman in ‘The Social Reckoning’ Teaser

June 10 (UPI) — Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Social Reckoning.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Succession star Jeremy Strong as Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Described as “a companion piece” to the 2010 film The Social Network, which dramatized the founding of Facebook in the early 2000s, The Social Reckoning focuses on the 2021 Facebook leak by whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison).

The movie is “inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets,” an official synopsis reads.

The teaser trailer shows Haugen (Madison) approach Horwitz (White) about her concerns and also depicts Zuckerberg (Strong) practicing to testify before Congress.

Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen also star.

The Social Reckoning is written and directed by The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, who wrote The Social Network, directed by David Fincher. The new film opens in theaters Oct. 9.