Video: ‘The Odyssey’ Actor Elliot Page Explains Healthy Masculinity as ‘Leaning Away’ from ‘Expectations’

Actor Elliot Page claims that “healthy masculinity” means “leaning away” from things that make men want to “shut down.”

Page, who transitioned from being Ellen Page to being a transgender Elliot Page in 2020, appeared on the It’s Open podcast with actress and producer Ilana Glazer to talk about “the societal pressures to conform and discover an authentic, personal sense of masculinity and the deep comfort.”

The Juno star, who underwent a double mastectomy after “transitioning” to a male, regaled Glazer with a convoluted and rambling description of the “healthy masculinity” the actor claims to have attained

“Healthy masculinity to me is,” Page began, “or even just something I’ve felt as, like, transitioning, is like leaning away from whenever there is some sort of impulse or expectation you’ve put on yourself to, like, shut down. Or conform in a way that usually feels like ‘this,’ like I am closing off.”

“I remember kind of being like, ‘Oh, Elliot, talk with your hands a little less, or, you know, maybe in pictures you’re — because ever since transitioning now, I’m like, Johnny, I’m like smiling in those photos. Whereas, I used to be so like, I could barely look at a photo of myself. I was always like, you know, and now,” Page said with a big grin.

“And I’ll say it, dudes will say, like, ”Hey, are you Victor from Umbrella Academy?’ You know, and we’re doing a photo together, he is very (smiling).” Page continued. “And I’m, like, having that moment where I’m, live, ‘Oh, should I also not? Should I also be closed off?”

“It’s just like, what the fuck, Elliot? What are you talking about? Like, Oh, honey, you’re part of the problem.”

Page was most recently in the news when rumors leaked out that the diminutive actor was cast to play the part of the powerful Greek warrior Achilles in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey. The rumor struck many people as an absurd casting decision and brought a backlash against the film. The rumors were later revealed to be incorrect. Though Page does have a role in the film, it is apparently not as famed Greek warrior Achilles.

See the whole interview here:

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