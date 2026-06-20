D.L. Hughley Goes on Unhinged Rant over UFC Freedom 250: ‘America Hates Black People Way More than It Hates Pedophiles!’

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley went on an unhinged rant on Monday, proclaiming to his 963,000 social media followers that “America hates black people way more than it hates pedophiles,” among other sentiments.

The Hughleys star was reacting to President Donald Trump’s UFC event at the White House on Sunday.

“Only 2 kinds of ppl went to the Whitehouse last night for that UFC event!! Racists and ppl who have no problem with racists,” Hughley claimed in a Threads post.

“America hates black ppl waaaay more than it hates pedophiles!” the comedian exclaimed in a follow-up post, adding, “Fight Me!”

Hughley then shared a meme featuring an image of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, which read, “Nothing says ‘Not a dying civilization’ like gladiator fights at the capitol for the emperor’s amusement.”

“If you’re not racist why do ppl feel so comfortable saying and doing racist shit around you!???” the Brothers star added, continuing his social media tirade.

“It’s weird that the same ppl who believe Michelle is a man, don’t believe Trump is a pedophile!!!!” Hughley wrote in another Threads post.

The following day, the Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip actor returned to social media, where he noted that USA Today had since reported, “Fans turn on Nate Bargatze after spotting at White House UFC fight.”

As Breitbart News reported, comedian Nate Bargatze is facing backlash from fans after attending Sunday’s UFC event at the White House.

Fans took to Bargatze’s most recent Instagram post and flooded the comment section with their dismay and questioned the comedian for previously saying he has a “not political” stance.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.