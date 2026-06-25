TLC Star Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Ex-Husband and ‘Any of My Kids’ In Unhinged Email

Karen Derrico, who starred on TLC’s reality show, Doubling Down with the Derricos, was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly threatening to kill her ex-husband and “any of my kids” in an unhinged email.

The reality TV star has been charged with harassment, violating a restraining order, preventing a witness from testifying through threat of violence, and aggravated stalking, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Prosecutors reportedly say the 46-year-old sent several emails to her ex-husband, Deon Derrico — with whom she shares 14 childreb — telling him she could kill him and didn’t care about going to jail.

Karen Derrico also allegedly threatened to kill any of their children who sided with her ex-husband during their messy divorce. She also threatened to kill Deon if he showed up for a court hearing over the restraining order he filed against her, prosecutors said.

“I want you dead,” Karen allegedly wrote in the messages, adding, “I could kill you and it won’t even bother me to go to jail and I’ll kill any of my kids if they take your side,” according to court records obtained by Oxygen True Crime.

The criminal complaint also reportedly claimed that Karen threatened Deon in early May, “telling him to watch out, that she is getting a gun and/or will have someone kill him before he can go to court.”

The reality star also allegedly told her ex-husband that “killing him would be easy” and she “will see to it that he dies a slow death,” court records reportedly added.

A source close to Karen’s ex-husband told TMZ that Deon had filed for a restraining order over the alleged threats, and later filed a police report — in which he included the alleged emails — after the situation worsened.

The source added that the couple continued living together after their divorce due to financial reasons, but that Karen allegedly became angry earlier this year and moved out, taking four of their children with her.

The reality star’s attorney, Jess Marchese, meanwhile, told the outlet that her ex-husband fabricated the threats by sending the emails to himself, and that Karen’s legal team is currently working with technology experts to prove it.

Marchese further insisted that Karen would never threaten her own children, adding that the reality star has since been released from jail on a $2,000 bond and outfitted with an ankle monitor.

TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos ended in July 2024, shortly after Karen and Deon finalized their divorce. The reality series, which followed the couple’s chaotic life with their 14 children, ran for a total of five seasons.