The White House is defending President Donald Trump after actor Alan Ritchson accused him of concealing the files regarding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Reacher star recently shared his perspective during an interview on how the Trump administration handled the release of the files, according to Breitbart News.

Ritchson said he would have gotten the Epstein files out in seconds and suggested the president was protecting names in them.

“I don’t care what room they’re in. Bitch, move,” he said. “Give me the fucking manilla envelope. Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable. These fucking rapists. That bitch has the keys to the nuclear codes. He’s like all up into 13 year olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail,” he said:

In response to his comments, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Entertainment Weekly “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

“Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender,” she continued.

In December, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said all material featuring Trump in files linked to Epstein would be released, according to Breitbart News.

He repeated that Trump has said he had “nothing to hide” regarding the files, adding, “But, let me just make sure everybody understands something, to the extent that he is, quote, ‘in the Epstein files,’ it’s not because he had anything to do with the horrific crimes, full stop. But yes, if President Trump is mentioned, if there’s photographs that we have of President Trump or anybody else, they, of course, will be released, with the exception of any victims or survivors that we’ve identified.”

Epstein apparently hated President Trump and Vice President JD Vance said in June the president had reported him to the police, per Breitbart News.

The outlet also reported in July of 2025 that “President Donald Trump blasted what he called the ‘Jeffrey Epstein Hoax’ in a fiery Truth Social message Wednesday. He accused the ‘Radical Left Democrats’ of launching a new smear campaign against him, denounced former supporters who have bought into the Epstein narrative, and recalled a long list of past ‘hoaxes’ pushed by the Left and the corporate media.”