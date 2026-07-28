Conan O’Brien Thanks Leslie Jones After She Calls Trump ‘A Piece of Sh*t’: ‘That Was Healing’

Conan O’Brien thanked Leslie Jones after she called President Donald Trump “a piece of shit” during a recent appearance on his podcast. “That was healing,” the former late-night TV host said.

“Trump is a piece of shit, but Trump did come in here and show us that our shit ain’t as tight as we thought,” Jones said during her Monday appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

“He’s telling everybody, ‘They’re not going to do anything. They’re just going to bitch. That’s all they’re going to do.’ And the Democrats are showing up to a gunfight with a piece of cake,” the Ghostbusters actress continued.

“And the old Democrats should know to just go away. Just sit down and let the more progressive and aggressive Democrats step up and fight this fight the way that they’re fighting it,” she added.

Jones went on to say, “We’re scared of someone, and I don’t know why we’re scared of them. We’re looking at the most obvious problem and it’s showing that us as a community have been beaten to submission, and forgotten that we are the people.”

“We’re the people. Are we going to watch this crumble down or are we going to do something?” Jones asked.

“As comedians, we’re part of that, too. When I go out, I try to make people laugh like a mother fucker, because you need an hour of relief, child. That’s what our job is,” she continued.

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Jones also asserted that a comedian’s job is “to take you away from your problems for a little while, and maybe laugh at them too.”

“Because you leave there going, ‘You know what? That ain’t so bad. That person that was on stage just told me she’s going through what I’m going through, too,'” the 58-year-old said. “Like, community, get out, touch some grass, turn your fucking TV off.”

“I’m sorry. I’m in here preaching,” Jones declared, to which O’Brien responded, “No, that was good. That was fantastic. That was healing.”

Jones then told the former Late Night with Conan O’Brien host, “People want me to be president, but I’m too hard,” before adding that if she were in charge of a society, she would have executions be carried out by throwing death row inmates into volcanos.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.