Children’s YouTube, Netflix Star Ms. Rachel Pushes Reparations for Slavery and Jim Crow Laws

Children’s YouTube and Netflix star Ms. Rachel has added support for reparations over slavery and Jim Crow Laws to her growing catalogue of left-wing causes, taking her latest stance via an Instagram post to her five million-plus followers.

Ms. Rachel, AKA Rachel Accurso, took an excerpt from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2014 essay The Case for Reparations to illustrate the need to “reckon” with America’s history of slavery.

“Two hundred fifty years of slavery. Ninety years of Jim Crow. Sixty years of separate but equal. Thirty-five years of racist housing policy. Until we reckon with our compounding moral debts, America will never be whole,” the quote read.

Ta-Nehisi Paul Coates is an American author, journalist, and activist whose essay “The Case for Reparations” argued “American prosperity was ill-gotten” and the nation needs to reconcile with its past beyond handing out money.

Neither Coates nor Ms. Rachel seem to care to acknowledge how both slavery and Jim Crow Laws were Democrat Party constructs.

As Jerome Hudson of Breitbart News has previously made clear, “The Democratic Party is the party of slavery. Thanks to the Democrats’ cartoonish clown car of presidential candidates, the party of slavery is now the party of reparations for slavery.”

Hudson used this direct quote to make his point:

“There is no doubt that the Democratic Party is the party of the Confederacy, historically, that the Democratic Party’s flag is the Confederate flag,” former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-IL) told author Angela McGlown. “It was our party’s flag. That Jefferson Davis was a Democrat; that Stonewall Jackson strongly identified with the Democratic Party; that secessionists in the South saw themselves as Democrats and were Democrats; that so much of the Democratic Party’s history, since it is our nation’s oldest political party, has its roots in slavery.”

This is not the first time Ms. Rachel has sought to publicly push her leftist credentials.

Last month the children’s content creator encouraged her millions of followers on Instagram to vote for Denver Congressional candidate Melat Kiros, who said 9/11 was “inevitable,” as Breitbart News reported.

She has also previously joined notorious anti-Israel journalist Mehdi Hasan to defend her constant echoing of Hamas talking points against Israel.