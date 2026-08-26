Beloved Singer, Philanthropist Dolly Parton Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for beloved singer, philanthropist, and actress Dolly Parton at the of 80 was revealed on Tuesday.

Reps for Parton confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday that the American icon died following a brief battle with cancer, though they did not specify exactly what type of cancer.

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement said.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” they added. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” the added.

The beloved singer’s death was announced on Monday in a video from Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew and her longtime head of security.

“I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean,” Seaver began. “Sister, sis and Aunt Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he continued. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father, Larry, held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.

As noted by Variety, Parton’s health issues became “headlines in the fall of 2025, when she announced that she would not be able to follow through on a six-show December residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace that had been announced as a long-awaited return to the concert stage.”