Based on several reviews, even from leftist critics, Tom Cruise’s Digger is a shrill, unsubtle, 129-minute attack on those of us who dare to use oil to better our lives.

And it’s about to lose a fortune.

Tee hee.

RogerEbert.com appears to only hire communists, and here’s how one of them described it:

“Digger” is devoid of substance. If [director Alejandro] Iñárritu is purposelessly trying to stage a bad, unfunny play, one that’s indicative of contemporary satire’s shortcomings, then why is the majority of the movie built on us watching said bad, unfunny play? The craft is knowingly hollow, which makes the sturdy artificiality that mirrors the stage’s uncanny valley tactility all the more impressive. But the longer Iñárritu takes to get to the bottom of his film, the bigger the hole he digs becomes. He strays so far from his initial points that it’s hard to tell what he wanted this bottomless egotistical film to be, say, and feel.

“Endless speeches, most involving the horrors of Climate Change and how dern evil oil is. Cruise’s Digger gets an extended close-up where he rants, raves and reveals the truth about oil and culture,” warns Christian Toto. “We need it. We crave it. We’ll risk everything to burn it. So this is all our fault.”

“Digger is bloated, dull, obvious, utterly lacking in self-awareness and, yes, exhausting. Would you want to spend two hours with grown men screaming at the top of their lungs?” Toto asked.

Now get a load of this…

Here’s a movie designed in a Woke Lab to hit the sweet spot of critics…

Evil white men.

Evil businessmen.

Oil bad.

Global Warming/Climate Change is real (it’s not).

All of this delivered by Hollywood’s biggest movie star.

…and what’s the result? A rotten 52 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. And as I have said a thousand times, if left-wing critics pan a left-wing movie, that movie must suck like nothing has ever sucked in the kingdom of Suckdom, because these critics always-always-always grade on a curve for leftist propaganda.

Hilariously, as if to say Please-please-please David Ellison, buy us out before we destroy ourselves, Warner Bros. dropped $160 to $180 million into this bloated, anti-science lecture, and that does not include promotion costs, which probably lift it into the $250 million range. That puts break-even at right about $500 million worldwide.

And now it’s about to open wide all across America and, per the professional estimates, humiliate itself and its star with an $8 million to $12 million opening. If these projections hold, a movie made for no Normal Person could lose more than $100 million.

So, here’s today’s Hollywood…

Primetime defends child rapists against those who try to stop them.

The Social Reckoning lobbies for massive corporations to take over the town square via social media and then censor the political opinions of everyday people.

Digger shames us for our standard of living, which is a direct result of the oil industry and the miracle of the free market, and uses the hoax of global warming as its cudgel.

Go ahead, ask me again why I’m pro-AI, why I can’t wait for the ability to create movies and TV shows to become available to Normal People.