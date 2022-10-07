Alarmists Call for ‘Doubling Down’ in War on Climate Change

Climate alarmists have pointed to hurricane Ian as evidence “the climate emergency is very much here” and demands immediate action.

“Climate impacts are here today so we need to double down on climate adaptation now,” writes Andreas Karelas in an essay this week for Common Dreams.

Never mind that the world faces a devastating energy crisis because of ill-advised green policy decisions just as winter arrives. Never mind that hurricanes have not increased in frequency or intensity in recent decades. Never mind that there is an actual war going on in Ukraine.

“In the End, Climate Change Is the Only Story That Matters,” Karelas writes, citing a recent headline of an Esquire article.

“Welcome to the age of climate change,” he declares, after describing the damage wrought by Ian in Florida and elsewhere, as if no one had ever seen a hurricane before the industrial revolution.

“We didn’t act in time, “and now the hellish nightmare is here,” he scolds.

Karelas makes the remarkable claim that the “magnitude of the threat to human life and how this confluence of crises will play out is nothing short of terrifying.” He is apparently unaware that 2021 saw a record low number of weather-related deaths worldwide, an infinitesimal fraction of what they regularly were just 100 years ago.

Unsurprisingly, Karelas cites notorious climate hack Michael Mann of Penn State, who recently prophesied that “if humanity slashes emissions to zero, global temperatures will stop rising almost immediately.”

“To coordinate mitigation and adaptation efforts at scale, we have to unflinchingly look climate change in the face, call it what it is and start talking to each other about it,” Karelas insists.

Or we could address some of the real problems caused by climate change hysterics.

