California’s Mammoth Mountain Smashes Record for Winter Snowfall

California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort officially broke the record for winter snowfall on Wednesday — by a whopping 27 inches, after two-and-a-half feet of snow fell on the Sierra Nevada in yet another storm.

Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC-7 reported:

Mammoth Mountain has surpassed its all-time season snowfall record, and there is more on the way. The resort has reported 695 inches of snowfall at the Main Lodge, which tops the old record by 27 inches, which was set in the 2010-2011 season. … The record was set after the mountain received 30 inches of snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Mammoth and other ski resorts are expecting to stay open through much of the summer, given the massive snowpack.

California is experiencing its 13th “atmospheric river” of the season, with warm, moist air arriving and falling as rain and snow across the state.

Forecasters predicted that the state would experience a third consecutive dry winter, with La Niña conditions prevailing. However, the winter has turned out to be one of the wettest in recent memory, and has set records for snowfall across the mountains that provide much of California’s water supply.

Unfortunately, much of the water will be lost to the ocean, since the Golden State has not made significant upgrades to its water storage capacity in four decades.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.