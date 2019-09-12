Italians Prefer Salvini Coalition To New Leftist Govt

A poll has revealed that most Italians do not approve of the new Five Star Movement-Democratic Party coalition, with many preferring the former populist coalition government.

An IPSOS poll reports that 54 per cent of Italians surveyed said they did not like the new government led by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, with only 34 per cent saying they approved of it, Il Giornale reports.

Respondents were also asked their preference to the current coalition or the former coalition of the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Salvini’s League. Thirty-six per cent said they preferred the former government compared to 32 per cent who support the new coalition while another 32 per cent said they were not sure.

Nearly half of the respondents, 45 per cent, say that Salvini’s choice to collapse the previous government was a bad decision, while 33 per cent agreed with the move.

The poll comes days after another poll showed that only 32 per cent of Italians were in favour of the new coalition which, due to pressure from the establishment leftist Democratic Party (PD), looks to reopen Italy’s ports to migrant transport NGO ships.

PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has been clear on the issue, saying that he would like to overturn the migration and security decrees drawn up by Salvini that target the activities of migrant transport NGOs working off the Libyan coast.

On Wednesday, PD President Matteo Orfini demanded that Prime Minister Conte open Italian ports to the Doctors Without Borders (MSF)/SOS Mediterranée vessel the Ocean Viking saying: “I ask to correct this error immediately.”

The Ocean Viking has picked up a total of 84 migrants in the Mediterranean and has requested to land in both Italy and Malta.

Member of the European Parliament David Sassoli, also a member of the PD, commented on the situation saying: “Of course it has to land. How do they think of solving the immigration problem by keeping at sea a hundred, two hundred, or three hundred people?”