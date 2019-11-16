Illegal Migrant Caught Working in Secure Area of Stockholm Airport

Swedish police arrested an illegal migrant this week after it was found he had been working in the secure area of Stockholm’s Arlanda airport despite having a deportation order.

The migrant, who worked as an aircraft mechanic, was taken into custody during a security check after working in the secure section of the airport, despite only having a tourist visa, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reports.

The airport security manager labelled the incident as serious saying that all employees of the airport should undergo security checks. The arrest of the man comes after another employee at the airport was discovered to be an illegal migrant earlier in the week, with that individual also having access to the secure area of the airport.

Swedavia, the state-owned company that runs many of Sweden’s largest airports, as well as the Swedish Transport Agency, claimed it was not possible for them to examine the work status every single employee working at the airport, stating that responsibility fell on individual employers.

Markus Silén, station commander at the Arlanda police, said that investigators were still looking into the case but so far no charges have been laid.

These cases are not the first involving illegal migrants with access to the secure area of Arlanda airport. In January of this year, it was revealed that three illegal migrants from Uzbekistan had been working as cleaners and were able to move back and forth between the secure and non-secure areas freely.

One of the migrants had work papers, although they expired in 2017, while the other two men had no papers. The incident led to severe criticism from one police officer who said, “The fact that three people who are in the country illegally were able to move around here freely is completely mad.”

Several Uzbek migrants in Sweden have also been linked to Islamic radicalism, including Stockholm terror attacker Rakhmat Akilov who killed several people in a lorry attack in 2017.

