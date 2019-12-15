Algerian Migrant Arrested After Breaking into Woman’s Home to Rape Her

A 28-year-old Algerian migrant was arrested in the Swiss municipality of Holderbank this week after attempting to rape a woman after breaking into her home.

The incident saw the Algerian asylum seeker break into the woman’s home as she was sleeping and attempt to rape her while laying on top of her and holding her mouth and nose closed with his hand, 20 Minutes reports.

The victim was able to wrestle herself free of the asylum seeker and flee to a neighbour’s home where she rang the doorbell — only to be attacked and punched in the face by the pursuing migrant, who broke the nose of his victim before running away.

At around 3 a.m. the woman was able to contact local police who were able to locate the would-be rapist hiding in a nearby bush relatively quickly.

Investigators say that the asylum seeker, who was believed to have been using drugs and alcohol prior to the attack, was able to enter the home of the woman because the door had been left unlocked.

Police spokesperson Bernhard Graser commended the victim, stating that she had shown courage during the ordeal and saying she was “able to overcome the shock and confront her attacker. This is impressive.”

The break-and-enter methods used in this case echoes similar sex attack cases in recent years, such as an incident in the German town of Neuenhaus in 2017 that saw a Somali asylum seeker breaking into a retirement home and sexually abusing two elderly men.

While he was sexually abusing the second man, the wife of the 87-year-old attempted to confront the migrant, who struck her, leading to her death.

