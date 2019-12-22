A 27-year-old migrant man was given a short five-year term by a Finnish court for sex attacks against six victims, including an underage girl.

The migrant, who has previously claimed to be from Afghanistan and spoke Farsi, carried out the sex attacks in the city of Tampere and Ylöjärvi earlier this year between April and August.

The man was found guilty of aggravated rape, rape, three counts of sexual harassment, and one count of sexual abuse of a child, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.

Many of the details of the case were kept secret and the hearing was closed to the press, likely due to the age of the child victim. The Pirkanmaa District Court also ordered that the details of the identities of the victims would be kept secret for up to 60 years.

But the conviction is not even the first time the 27-year-old has been found guilty of sex offences involving a child victim, as he was previously convicted in January of this year and sentenced to a five-month suspended sentence — which the court has now activated.

Finland: Crackdown on Criminal Migrants After Children Gang Raped https://t.co/ue9yeTuj7G — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 7, 2018

The case is just the latest to involve migrant men preying on underage children in Finland for sex. Last year, many across the country were outraged when details of a gang rape of a 10-year-old girl in the city of Oulu emerged.

The young girl was said to have been sexually abused and raped by eight different asylum seekers over a period of several months. They physically beat the child as well.

Police said there were a total of ten suspects and that sexual abuse had been committed against at least three children in the region under the age of 15.

Finland Leader Attacks ‘Hate Speech’ Against Foreign Child Sex Abusers https://t.co/y2MeQle5oq — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 2, 2019