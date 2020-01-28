Asylum Seeker Child Rape Grooming Gang Kept Secret by Scottish Police

A large grooming gang of asylum seekers was kept secret by police in Scotland despite victimising at least 44 young girls.

Glasgow police shut down a child rape gang whose 55 members were all either “asylum seekers or naturalised asylum seekers”, but did not reveal the existence of the group or the operation to shut it down to the public.

While the operation took place in 2016, it is only becoming public knowledge now, reports The Scottish Sun, which note a briefing document from Police Scotland that reveals the members of the gang were from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt, Kurdistan, Morocco, and Turkey

A report conducted by Detective Inspector Sarah Taylor from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit found that of the suspects, only 14 had been deported, with 22 remaining in Glasgow. A further eight were believed to be still living in the United Kingdom, with just one in prison and one further individual pending deportation.

The report details the scale at which the grooming gang operated, with one victim believed to have been abused by 28 different members of the group, and another being linked to 23 men within the gang.

As to why the investigation into the grooming gang was hidden from the public, a police source told the newspaper: “We need to be very clear that we always carefully consider when and what information to release in relation to ongoing investigations to protect vulnerable victims and the integrity of the inquiry.”

DI Taylor claimed that the police used “all investigative opportunities to pursue all known offenders including involvement in current criminality”.

Breitbart London has previously reported on the scourge of child rape gangs reaching Glasgow, where paedophile gangs target poorer, white children. A relative of a grooming victim said at the time that the situation is “really is just our worst nightmare, it’s this Rochdale and Rotherham-type stuff but it’s happening here in Glasgow in a big way.”

“Nobody seems to be doing anything to stop it, all the girls have been made to believe these men are their boyfriends,” they lamented.

“It’s white females they are hitting on, aged 14 to 19,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Breitbart London reported that police forces in Manchester and Rotherham ignored “Asian” grooming gangs for fear of appearing racist.

