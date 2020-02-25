Amid Italy Coronavirus Outbreak, Ideology-Driven Left Push Open Borders

Despite a sudden massive surge of cases of the Coronavirus in Italy over the weekend, a former minister is pushing his party to open the border to mass migration from Africa.

Former Italian interior minister Marco Minniti, a current MP for the left-wing Democratic Party who form the country’s coalition government, has suggested the party continue the process of scrapping the migration decrees enacted by populist former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Il Giornale reports.

Minniti said the government needs to open more legal pathways for migrants saying, “Those decrees must be profoundly changed because they have created the conditions for profound insecurity. The road is obligatory: we must return to widespread welcoming and restore humanitarian protection.”

The Salvini migration and security decrees scrapped the humanitarian protection residency permit in 2018, a permit granted to those who did not qualify for asylum but were nevertheless allowed to stay in the country under humanitarian reasons anyway.

Salvini Slams #Coronavirus Control Methods as Cases Confirmed in Lombardy and Veneto https://t.co/De6Yv3hqF5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 22, 2020

“Humanitarian protection keeps people legal, prevents them from falling prey to crime. Integration is not a charitable reflection, but it is the heart of security policies,” Minniti added.

As the cases of Coronavirus continue to grow in Northern Italy, with over 200 cases confirmed and seven dead as of Monday, many, such as Matteo Salvini, have slammed the government’s handling of the affair.

Salvini commented on the crisis saying, “it is essential that, from today (if they haven’t already done it yesterday), anyone who enters Italy, by any means of transport, from the raft to the aeroplane, be checked. And if it comes from some areas, it will be isolated for fifteen days. As other countries do.”

Researcher Vittoria Colizza, meanwhile, said he and other researchers are very concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in Africa, noting that countries like Nigeria, Sudan or Angola could see a rapid spreading of the virus with limited medical infrastructure to contain it.

Salvini Migration Decree Bans Humanitarian Residency Permits, Strips Terrorists of Citizenship https://t.co/z5CbMJ6VS7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 25, 2018