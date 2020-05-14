Afghan Migrant Prosecuted For Raping Underage Swedish Girl

A 20-year-old Afghan migrant is facing prosecution for allegedly raping a Swedish girl under the age of 15 whose family he had lodgings with.

The incident is said to have taken place during the night of April 13th earlier this year and involved the Afghan adult sexually abusing the young girl by performing various sexual acts on her over a period of around two hours.

The abuse took place in the home of the girl’s family and while the man admitted to having physical contact with the underage girl, he denies he raped or sexually assaulted her and even claimed that he rejected the girl’s sexual advances because of her young age, Nyheter Idag reports.

According to court documents the man, “states that it was the plaintiff who wanted sex with him but that he did not want to when he saw it as inappropriate partly because of the plaintiff’s age. He also states that he believes he was reported to the police because he did not want to have sex.”

The Afghan migrant was previously rejected for asylum and had been scheduled for deportation but was given a temporary residency permit after the government passed the so-called “high school law” which granted residency to mainly Afghan migrants in 2018.

It was revealed before the law was even passed that the vast majority of the migrants who qualified for the high school law were not minors and were actually adults. Swedish newspaper Expressen claimed that 78 per cent of the 9,000 or so migrants were adults and 99.4 per cent were males.

Sweden has seen a number of sexual abuse cases involving Afghan migrant perpetrators in recent years including a case in June of last year involving seven Afghan nationals and a Swedish citizen. One of the men was also said to have worked with an asylum seeker integration charity prior to the incident.