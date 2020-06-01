A middle-aged Swedish woman charged with child rape has argued that her victim, an alleged “unaccompanied minor”, had lied to the government about his true age when he arrived in Sweden.

A 40-year-old woman who lives in Sala Municipality, central Sweden, will be in court this week charged with the rape of a minor, according to local media.

Swedish Radio reports that the woman is accused of having sexual intercourse, or performing intercourse-like acts, with a male who was allegedly 17 years old and was housed with her at her family home by the Migration Bureau during the summer of 2017.

The accused denies the crime, claiming that she had been in a relationship with the male and that the pair were in love.

She also argued that the alleged victim was, in fact, older than the age he had given to the Migration Board, which grants additional benefits, rights, and protections to migrants who purport to be aged under 18.

Samhällsnytt, an alternative media outlet with links to the anti-mass migration Sweden Democrats, commented on the case, noting “family homes” like that of the accused woman receive funding from the state “for caring for children”.

Previously, Breitbart London reported on two migrant centre employees in Denmark, aged 52 and 36, charged with breaking a law which forbids employees of a number of public institutions from having sexual relationships with clients.

The pair were accused of having sex with 17-year-old migrants living at the now-disused Tullebølle Children’s Centre, which was shut down in October 2016 after a string of serious incidents including rape, brawls, and sexual assault.

Former staff members of the home revealed management had warned staff to ignore criminal behaviour of the migrant youths, stressing that a police report “could have serious consequences on refugee children’s future”.

Last year, a 69-year-old activist who “lived for [migrant] integration” and “did everything for unaccompanied minors”, was reportedly murdered by a young migrant with whom she had sexual relations.

The 20-year-old immigrant was sentenced to 11 years in prison and deportation after he argued in court that he had felt exploited by the much older woman, who was heavily involved in campaigning for ‘refugees’. He arrived during the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 and was initially denied a residence permit.