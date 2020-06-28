‘Blood All Over’ After Another Stabbing in Glasgow, Scotland

Police officers staff a cordon in central Glasgow on June 27, 2020 following a stabbing incident at the Park Inn hotel the previous day. - Scottish police on June 26 shot dead the suspect in a multiple stabbing at a Glasgow hotel housing asylum seekers that wounded six people, including …
ROBERT PERRY/AFP via Getty Images
Kurt Zindulka

Glasgow saw another stabbing on Sunday in what police are describing as a “targeted attack”. The incident comes just days after a knife rampage by a Sudanese migrant horrified the Scottish city.

Around noon, Scottish police cordoned off Argyle Street as emergency services attended to the stabbing victim.

“Literally just happened, was loads of screaming and guy is on the ground with blood all over him. Looked like the guy came out of the Premier Inn hotel,” an eyewitness told the Glasgow Times.

“The guy’s shoes and a load of blood still on the pavement,” he added.

The Greater Glasgow Police force said in a statement that the stabbing is believed to be a targeted assault and therefore not a threat to the community as a whole.

It is not known at the time of this reporting, whether the police have a suspect in custody.

The attack came just two days after a Sudanese asylum seeker stabbed six people including a police officer at another Glasgow hotel.

The migrant, named as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, was killed by armed police during the attack.

Glasgow police said that they do not believe the latest stabbing is linked to the attack on Friday.

“This is not being treated as linked to the incident in West George Street, Glasgow, on Friday, 26 June, or any nearby hotels or accommodation,” said Inspector Gareth Griffiths.

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.