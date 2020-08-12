Omid Scobie, co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-sympathetic Finding Freedom biography, has revealed that the American actress “guided” the royal on his “journey to wokeness”.

“Harry’s journey to wokeness has been very public,” said Scobie, who authored Finding Freedom with fellow royal writer Carolyn Durand, in an interview with NPR in the United States.

“We’ve seen him learning and educating himself along the way, but this experience of witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first time he’d seen someone in his life or someone he was particularly close to affected by it in a certain way,” Scobie claimed.

“And, you know, we talk about some of the more obvious examples in some of the media coverage. But I think the things that have flown under the radar are some of the sort of othering of Meghan that we’ve seen. We’ve sort of seen her repeatedly, that she’s ‘not one of us’. And now what do they mean by ‘not one of us’?” Scobie alleged, quoting no-one in particular.

“And I think there are things like that, which Harry’s really had to become more attuned to, and learn to see when it happens in front of him. And Meghan would have been the person that guided him on that journey,” he said.

Scobie and Durand also touched upon the strained relationship between Meghan and Kate Middleton, wife of Harry’s elder brother Willian.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Strathearn, was allegedly left in tears by a dispute over the former Suits actress berating her staff in Hollywood style — which, generally speaking, is not the done thing in the British royal family.

“The way it was described to me was, there were raised voices and foot-stamping,” recounted royal biographer Tom Quinn.

Harry and Meghan abandoned their public duties as working royals earlier in 2020 to pursue money-making ventures and activism — losing their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles and public funding as a result — and moving into Tyler Perry’s multi-acre, multi-million mansion estate in California.

The couple had been outspoken on climate change even before stepping down as senior royal — a move which cost them a substantial amount of public goodwill, given their penchant for frequent air travel, often by private jet — but now appear to have shifted their focus to Black Lives Matter.

