A majority of Germans have expressed concern that the German government taking in large numbers of migrants from Greece after the Moria migrant camp fire could trigger a new wave of migration.

The German government, under Chancellor Angela Merkel, pledged to take in 1,500 migrants following the Moria fire, seemingly started by migrant arsonists, that left around 13,000 of them homeless on the island of Lesbos.

According to a poll released this week by German broadcaster ZDF, 62 per cent of Germans think that if the government takes a large portion of migrants from Moria it could lead to a significant wave of mass migration into Europe.

Across the political spectrum, only a majority of supporters of the far-left Green party did not believe that letting in migrants from Moria would trigger a large movement of migrants to Europe.

Germans are largely split on whether or not the country should take in a large proportion of migrants from Moria, with 43 per cent saying Germany should take in the migrants and 46 per cent saying Germany should only take them if other EU countries also take a share.

The Moria migrant camp fire has been attributed to arson by the Greek authorities, motivated by the fact there the Moria camp was placed under coronavirus lockdown measures.

Five migrants, all Afghans and two of them supposedly underage, were later arrested in connection with the fire. Greek media also published video footage allegedly showing migrants lighting and spreading fires at the camp as well.

The polling does not appear to explore whether or not taking in migrants from Greece as a result of the fire might encourage more acts of arson in other camps.

