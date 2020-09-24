A Scottish judge has given a short sentence to rapist Balwinder Singh, who had fled the country after impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

54-year-old Singh fled to Canada after his victim, described by prosecutors as “a very young, naive, shy, little girl”, was taken to her doctor suffering from severe stomach pains and found to be pregnant, which lead to her ordeal being reported to the authorities.

“At this time the mother made it clear to the GP that the girl did not wish to continue with the pregnancy,” Advocate depute Isla Davie QC told the court — but the pregnancy was so advanced that she had to carry the baby to term.

The baby, at the victim’s request, “was born under sheets and was immediately removed from her room” — although the court heard the young mother was extremely distressed when she heard the infant crying, according to EdinburghLive.

Nevertheless, and despite the fact she said a background report suggested Singh blamed his victim for her own rape, judge Lady Scott saw fit to impose a sentence of just five years and four months — bearing in mind that criminals in Britain are typically entitled to automatic early release on licence halfway or, more rarely, two-third of the way through their terms.

Grooming Gang Victim Speaks Out After Encountering Rapist Who Was Supposed to Be Deported https://t.co/nYIzDEI18y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 15, 2020

“There is no suggestion of grooming and, in addition, I take into account that you have pled guilty at an early stage and that you have no prior sexual offending and no relevant record,” the judge said by way of explanation while sentencing Singh, who observed the proceedings from Saughton prison via video link.

Singh’s victim was praised by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) Scotland, however, which said the rapist had “preyed on the naivety and vulnerability of a young girl and then attempted to avoid the consequences of those horrendous actions.”

“Thanks to her bravery in reliving this ordeal, he has now been brought to justice and it’s crucial that the victim receives ongoing support to recover,” they added.

Prosecutor Expects ‘Asian’ Groomer Rapist Sentenced to Seven Years Will Be Out in Three https://t.co/VrzmHWsfGM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 19, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery