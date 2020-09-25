France has demanded that every EU country be forced to take in a share of illegal immigrants arriving on European soil.

Speaking to France Inter on Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asserted that “the migration question can only be settled at the European level” and that every EU nation must share the burden of resettling third world migrants.

“We still want a European solidarity. There is no reason why only Italy, France, and Germany, broadly speaking, with Greece share this solidarity,” Darmanin said.

The French minister made his remarks shortly before Brussels revealed that a “compulsory solidarity mechanism” would be part of plans to force a Europe-wide asylum and migration system on every country in the bloc.

While the new plan technically has no mandatory relocation system — a major point of contention to countries including Hungary and Poland, which do not wish to become multicultural states in the mould of France and Germany — details within the proposals suggest Brussels plans to force migrants on unwilling nations by the back door.

Countries which decline to resettle migrants directly would be made to instead show “solidarity” by taking responsibility for the return of illegal immigrants to their homelands.

However, if the deportations are not carried off successfully — and pro-mass migration NGOs and lawyers have proven very effective at frustrating deportations — the government sponsoring the returns would be punished by having to in migrants after all.

Despite widespread French concern that mass immigration from the Global South has made their country a much more violent and dangerous place to live, the government has insisted on importing many of the steady stream of illegal immigrants who continue to be trafficked to Europe.

Local media in Malta reported Wednesday that a large group of migrants had been transported to France, with “hundreds” more to be flown there in the coming weeks.

An NGO boat operated by German open borders campaign group Sea-Eye is currently headed to Marseilles with 125 illegal immigrants in tow after Italians refused to let the vessel dock.

Speaking for the far-left Green Party mayor of the multicultural French city, Michèle Rubirola, deputy mayor Benoît Payan said Marseilles was ready to welcome the activists’ latest shipment of migrants.

While the French government has been generous in offering taxpayers’ money up to the cause of housing and feeding an essentially limitless stream of immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, many of the newcomers will be seeking to break into Britain illegally once they arrive in France.

Hundreds of migrants have been illegally crossing the English Channel to the United Kingdom each day, with the latest official figures showing over 6,400 have come by boat so far this year — more than triple the number recorded in 2019.

