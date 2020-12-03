Wild jubilation has greeted the announcement that the United Kingdom is to become the first country to roll out a Chinese coronavirus vaccine. Personally, I’m not celebrating.

You really don’t need to be a conspiracy theorist to have reservations about a rush-released vaccine. Just listen to the British government’s own experts, who warned on Wednesday that due to a lack of testing, it couldn’t be guaranteed that it would be safe for women who are already pregnant or plan to be in the medium-term, so they shouldn’t be encouraged to get vaccinated until more data was available.

Or Dr. Michael Yeadon and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, who have written to the European Medicines Agency, citing safety concerns for human trials and saying they should be halted immediately until these issues could be addressed.

Yes, Yeadon was head of respiratory research at the very company — Pfizer — responsible for the first vaccine to be used on the British population. Wodarg, meanwhile, is the former head of a public health department in Germany. So their concerns about the vaccine can hardly be dismissed as the work of cranks.

Among the potential side-effects, they warn, are the formation of ‘non-neutralising antibodies’ which can cause an exaggerated, and possibly lethal, immune reaction – especially when the test person is confronted after vaccination with the real, ‘wild’ virus. There is also a risk of ‘infertility of indefinite duration’ in vaccinated women; and the possibility of fatal allergic reactions to polyethylene glycol (PEG) which is used in the mRNA vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer.

Perhaps the biggest worry about this vaccine is that it may be made compulsory. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that there are no government plans to force people to take the vaccine. But Vaughan Gething, the ‘Health Minister’ of the hard-left Welsh ‘government’ has already jumped the gun on this by launching health ID cards in Wales.

Mr Gething said: “Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination will be given a credit card-sized NHS Wales immunisation card which will have the vaccine name, date of immunisation and batch number of each of the doses given handwritten on them.” “These will act as a reminder for a second dose and for the type of vaccine, and it will also give information about how to report side effects,” he added.

This has understandably raised fears that vaccines are going to be made compulsory through the back door. The UK government’s Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi has already hinted at this. Earlier this week, he said that some venues or businesses might insist on proof of vaccination before allowing customers entry.

As the Mail reports:

‘You’ll probably find restaurants and bars and cinemas and other venues – sports venues – will probably also use that system as they’ve done with the app,’ Mr Zahawi told the BBC.

In other words, even if the government does stick to its promise not to make ‘immunity passports’ a condition of being a free citizen, it may be relying on sympathetic businesses to do its dirty work for it.

Certain airlines – including Australia’s Qantas – have already indicated they are considering compulsory vaccination as a condition of travel.

Hence the concerned intervention in parliament during the tier/lockdown debate this week by Steve Baker MP during a speech by fellow Conservative lockdown sceptic Desmond Swayne MP.

The Government would set the seal on its reputation as the most authoritarian since the Commonwealth of the 1650s should they use coercion to ensure vaccination. But it is as nothing as the enthusiasm of Labour for even more coercive and restrictive measures. pic.twitter.com/xMfxVFoAuH — Desmond Swayne (@DesmondSwayne) December 1, 2020

Baker said:

‘Will he [Swayne] agree with me that it’s not enough for the government merely to refrain from coercing people? The government’s also got to pay attention to implicit coercion. That is, if the government turns a blind eye to allowing businesses like airlines and restaurants to refuse to let people in unless they’ve had the vaccination. The government’s got to decide whether it’s willing to allow people to discriminate on that basis.’

He makes a good point.

The United Kingdom – and every other country in the world now preparing to roll out its miracle vaccine cure – is teetering on the brink of health totalitarianism. It is in danger of creating a two-tier system in which a persecuted underclass – including anyone who, for whatever reason, chooses not to take the vaccine – is denied the freedoms of normal life, unable to book air tickets, or even to go out to pubs and restaurants on board with the health passport scheme.

This is a terrifying prospect, like something out of a dystopian science fiction novel. The people who’ve been warning this was coming for many months now have been dismissed by the mainstream media as crazed conspiracy theorists. It’s starting to look like they may have been right all along…