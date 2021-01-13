HELSINKI (AP) – Estonia´s prime minister has handed in his resignation to the Baltic country´s president after a corruption scandal investigated by the police and prosecutors in his Center Party led to key party officials resigning overnight.

The move automatically prompts the resignation of Estonia’s three-party coalition government.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said early Wednesday on his Facebook page that he would step down as “the suspicion expressed by the Public Prosecutor´s Office …. does not mean that someone is definitely guilty but they will inevitably cast a serious shadow over all those involved.”

“In such a situation, it seems only right that, by resigning myself, I will give the opportunity to shed light on all the facts and come to clarity,” Ratas wrote on Facebook.

Ratas said he personally has not done anything wrong.