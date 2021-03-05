A Pakistani migrant charged with breaking into a French asylum centre with a knife to get at a 14-year-old girl demanded in court that the judge give her to him.

The 36-year-old Pakistani broke into an asylum reception home in the department of Ariège, where the girl was living with her family. He allegedly wanted to check and make sure the 14-year-old had not found another man.

The Pakistani, armed with a knife, had to be subdued by the girl’s family, who also rejected the advances of the 36-year-old.

According to a report from the news magazine Valeurs Actuelles, the Pakistani migrant, while in court, addressed the judge and demanded the 14-year-old be given to him, saying: “Mr President [presiding judge], then, are you giving me the girl?”

“What I want is the girl,” he said.

The judge then asked the Pakistani what he would do “if she refuses to marry [him]?”, adding: “You know that in France, you can’t marry her against her will?”

“I’m Pakistani. She’s Russian. France is nothing,” the migrant responded.

The 36-year-old migrant was found guilty but sentenced to just three years in prison.

The verdict in the unusual case comes just weeks after another migrant armed with a knife stabbed a 46-year-old official to death at a reception facility in the city of Pau.

The 38-year-old Sudanese migrant had allegedly just learned that his asylum claim had been rejected before the killing.

Last year, meanwhile, an Islamic convert was arrested in the commune of Agde after also brandishing a knife in front of a family after allegedly demanding to marry an 11-year-old girl.

