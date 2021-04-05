Rape gang predator Qari Abdul Rauf has been pictured at large in Rochdale once again some six years after he was supposed to be deported, having served out the paltry custodial portion of his sentence.

The Pakistani migrant, who was stripped of his British dual citizenship by then-Home Secretary Theresa May around the time of his sentencing, served just two years and six months of an already short six-year sentence for conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with children under 16 and trafficking for sexual exploitation, according to The Sun.

The newspaper pictured the scowling predator collecting supplies of food and drink “while clutching a food delivery service bag,” with a bystander commenting: “He used to ferry little girls around so his friends could have sex with them. Now he delivers fast food. It’s awful to think a victim could bump into him — or he knocks on their door to deliver some food.”

Rauf ‘s exact employment status is not clear from the Sun report, however, and it is known that in 2017 he was living off taxpayer-funded welfare benefits, as well as making extensive use of taxpayer-funded legal aid to fight the state’s half-hearted efforts to strip his citizenship and remove him from the country — which have not gone anywhere, despite every one of his legal challenges reported by the press having failed.

Fellow former dual-national rape gang members in Rochdale such as Abdul Aziz, 50, and Adil Khan, 51, also remain in the country.

“The Home Secretary [Priti Patel] has repeatedly failed to follow through on our appeals to deport these criminals,” complained Bev Hughes, the deputy mayor for Greater Manchester whose remit includes policing and crime.

“The cases of the foreign national offenders involved in these crimes have recently been reviewed at the request of the Home Secretary and we intend to update the victims through the proper channels,” the Home Office commented in a statement devoid of any meaningful information.

The department, which has broad responsibility for policing, national security, and immigration control, is one of the most ineffectual in the British government, with its tough-talking lead minister Priti Patel having presided over massive falls in deportations of foreign criminals and a massive increase in illegal immigration by boat, in a worsening crisis which she had admitted she does not expect to solve any time soon.

Maggie Oliver, a police detective who blew the whistle on the authorities failure to tackle “grooming” gangs due to fears of racism allegations, said Rauf being at large in Rochdale once again “continues to expose monumental failures in our so-called Criminal ‘Justice’ system,” noting the case of a victim who “came face to face” with one of her abusers after the probation services released him early without even bothering to inform her.

