The funeral of Second World War veteran Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of over seven decades and Britain’s longest-serving consort, is taking place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Philip, born Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and dubbed ‘The Uncle of Europe’ for his family ties to royal lines across the continent — perhaps most notably Russia’s ruling Romanovs, murdered by the Soviet communists in 1918 — passed away just weeks away from his 100th birthday, not long after a hospital stay that had involved a heart procedure.

The military will feature prominently in the service for the late Duke, who served in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and Pacific theatres of the Second World War with the Royal Navy, being mentioned in despatches for his actions during the Battle of Cape Matapan and surviving the bombing of his ship not long afterwards.

Attendance will be limited as a result of England’s anti-coronavirus lockdown regulations, however, with the 94-year-old monarch expected to sit alone, masked, throughout the Christian service.

It is possible that the planned guest list being cut from 800 to just 30 would not have overly troubled the famously unfussy Duke, who will be taken to his funeral not in a flashy carriage but in a modified Land Rover that he himself helped to design.

This article will be updated live after the funeral procession and service begin.

